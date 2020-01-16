Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

