CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 61.02 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.94. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 million and a PE ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

