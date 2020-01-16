Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 44,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

