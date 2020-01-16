Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,280. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,437 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,684.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

