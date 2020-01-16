Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CREE. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

