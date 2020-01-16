Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,770,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,435 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

