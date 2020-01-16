Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.67

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 948944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

