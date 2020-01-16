CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 992,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,691. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

