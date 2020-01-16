Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $501,437.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $501,437.00 and $456.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002477 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00092728 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,492,167 coins and its circulating supply is 2,328,228 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.