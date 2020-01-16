CRYPTO20 Tops 1-Day Volume of $949.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $949.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005960 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,402,307 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.