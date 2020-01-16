CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $33,432.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $33,432.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.13 or 0.03567293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00193685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

