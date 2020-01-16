Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.