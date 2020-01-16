Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.50 and a 12 month high of $316.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

