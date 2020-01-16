Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 310,544 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 106,036 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $262.50 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.