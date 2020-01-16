Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 2.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,083,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 111,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.