Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,635,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,865,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $979,000.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,290. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

