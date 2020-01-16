Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.26. 953,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,321. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.51 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

