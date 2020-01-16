Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 445.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,932,000 after purchasing an additional 452,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

CMI stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.26. 1,034,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.51 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

