Curecoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Curecoin has a market cap of $824,804.00 and approximately $4,265.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00657438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009023 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,398,005 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

