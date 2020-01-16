Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $148.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

