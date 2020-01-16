Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $148.60.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
