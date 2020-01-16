CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

