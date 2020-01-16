D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $5.56 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.85. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,074. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.