DA Davidson Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Cohu stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 189,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

