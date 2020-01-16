DA Davidson Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Cohu stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 189,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit