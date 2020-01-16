Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Trading Up 0.5%

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.14% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

