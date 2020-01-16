Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,792. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.16 and a 1 year high of $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

