DAOstack Price Reaches $0.13 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.61 million and $3,831.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

