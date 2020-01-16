Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 424,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

