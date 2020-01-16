Datacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $20,665.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027078 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.