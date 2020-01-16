Davita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 28,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Davita by 40.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Davita by 5.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,550,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Davita by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

