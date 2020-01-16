Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Binance, Bancor Network and BigONE. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bittrex, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, BigONE, Bibox, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, DDEX, Binance, ZB.COM, Huobi, IDEX, UEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

