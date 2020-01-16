DEEX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,762.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market cap of $679,825.00 and approximately $1,762.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039076 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000631 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

