Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, approximately 3,892 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 211,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 164,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

