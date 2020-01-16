Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $71.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 4,947,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 659,498 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

