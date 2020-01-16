Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.19. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-7.75 EPS.

DAL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 996,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.41.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

