Dempze Nancy E Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,818.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.