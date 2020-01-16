Denarius (D) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $707,533.00 and $1,948.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,005,512 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

