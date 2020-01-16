Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

