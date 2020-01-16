Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will post sales of $55.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Depomed posted sales of $42.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $233.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.09 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.03 million, with estimates ranging from $222.47 million to $229.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSE ASRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Depomed has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

