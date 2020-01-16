Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.73

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $25.35. Detour Gold shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,039,941 shares.

DGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.80.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.37.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

About Detour Gold (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.