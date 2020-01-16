Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.32 ($43.40).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €36.88 ($42.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.