Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.32 ($43.40).

DWNI opened at €36.88 ($42.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit