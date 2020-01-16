DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

