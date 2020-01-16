Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

In other news, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

DBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,686. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $883.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

