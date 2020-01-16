Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of DPLO stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $304.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

