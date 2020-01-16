Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 1.8%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.96, 3,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

