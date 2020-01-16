Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.62, approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6916 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit