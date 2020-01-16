Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.23. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 124,138 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $361.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Lillibridge acquired 45,000 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,903.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,758 shares of company stock valued at $201,658 in the last 90 days.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

