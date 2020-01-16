Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.23. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 124,138 shares.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $361.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76.
In related news, Director Todd Lillibridge acquired 45,000 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,903.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,758 shares of company stock valued at $201,658 in the last 90 days.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.