Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 44,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,146. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.