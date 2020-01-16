district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One district0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and Liqui. district0x has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $203,336.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, district0x has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

