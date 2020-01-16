Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Up 6.9%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 445,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 150,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Document Security Systems in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

