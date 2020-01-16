Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Docusign posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $77.01.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $67,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docusign by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

