Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Docusign posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.
Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $77.01.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $67,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docusign by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
